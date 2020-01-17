advertisement

Lorena police reported that they would have additional officers at Lorena schools after a Thursday incident in which an image was found that was described by school officials as a “potential threat” to members of the student body.

School inspector Dr. Joe Kucera sent a message to the parents on Thursday evening to remind them of the situation.

The report said there would be an increased police presence in the district and that “important measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of our students.”

The statement stated that there was no real known immediate threat to the schools and that an investigation was being conducted.

He also noted that, as always, the safety and security of all students and staff at Lorena ISD is their main concern.

Lorena’s police have made a statement that Friday “will be another day at school! We will have extra officers around the school and as always we will investigate all perceived threats.”

