Extra patrols in Gloucester County neighborhoods after reporting a suspicious vehicle

advertisement

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – The office of the Sheriff of Gloucester County increases its presence in the areas of the Carter’s Cove department and near Echo Hall Terrace after a suspicious vehicle was reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, students at Carter’s Cove reported an older white-haired man with gray hair who was driving into a blue SUV car early Tuesday morning at the bus stop.

Neighborhood students and a bus driver at Echo Hall Terrace reported the same vehicle and the same driver near a bus stop at 4.15 p.m. Tuesday.

advertisement

In both incidents, the suspicious vehicle left the area after the encounters.

The sheriff’s office said it will have additional units in both neighborhoods before and after school.

Anyone with information that can assist the police is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-693-3890.

.

advertisement