Travelers arriving at Gatwick Airport in the UK this morning were greeted by a man in a tiger costume and other environmental activists.

A handful of demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion (XR) marched through the international center to raise awareness of aircraft pollution.

Disguised XR activists gathered at 9:30 a.m. at Costa Coffee in the airport’s south terminal before they revealed themselves.

The demonstrators were instructed to arrive “incognito” and pretend to be waiting to meet someone for fear that they would not be able to enter the airport.

After the gathering, the group of about 10 activists unveiled their full range of Extinction Rebellion banners, shirts, and badges and began to mingle with the public. An activist from Extinction Rebellion distributes leaflets in Gatwick’s South Terminal (Dominic Lipinski / PA).

Passengers who landed on flights from Salzburg, Madrid and Kingston were greeted by activists in bright colors – including a man in a tiger romper waving a banner that reads “Climate Alert”.

16-year-old GCSE student and youth activist Dan Burke said it is important to act now to prevent a climate catastrophe.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “We are already in a climate crisis.

“We have to act now, and as we have seen in history, one of the best ways to push actual legislation is to obey non-violently.”

He said most people at the airport were happy to speak to him and his XR comrades.

“Some people just ignore us when they are in a hurry.

“A couple of people might get a bit annoyed with us, but that’s fine.”

The group’s goals include stopping plans to expand Gatwick Airport and getting people to reduce their miles.

The leaflets distributed apologized for the disturbance, but said: “We need your help”.

A Facebook post on the Gatwick action event said: “Let’s spread the word – changes can happen – and those who fly have the opportunity to make a big contribution by cutting their flights.”

The peaceful leaflet campaign is overseen by the airport security personnel who spoke to the activists.