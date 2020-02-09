For many people, writing a heartfelt poem is the best way for a loved one to express the love they have. However, this is not always easy and often the end product does not come close to the feelings they really have.

One solution to this problem is to open the Bible!

It is in the Old Testament Song of songs, essentially a long passionate love poem. It has been interpreted in many ways, one of which explains that it is a love poem that God wrote for us and that expresses the love that he has for everyone he has created.

While you might try to read the entire book to your spouse, an alternative is to choose a few verses that reflect the love you have. Here’s a section that I hope will inspire and encourage you to open this fascinating book.

My lover speaks and says to me:

“Get up, my friend, my pretty one, and come!

Let me see your face

let me hear your voice

Because your voice is sweet

and your face is beautiful. “

My lover is mine and I him.

Put me on your heart as a seal,

as a seal on your arm;

Because love is as strong as death

Longing is as violent as Sheol.

His arrows are fire arrows.

Flames of the Divine.

Deep water cannot satisfy love

still rivers sweep it away.

Would you offer all the wealth of your home for love

he would be absolutely despised.

(Song of Songs 2: 10, 14, 16; 8: 6-7)