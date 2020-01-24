Explosion in Houston: Watch a massive explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in the LIVE region

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A massive explosion rocked a quarter in northwest Houston, and the explosion was felt across the region on Friday morning.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. and came from the 4500 block of Gessner Road.

It is not clear what exactly happened, but in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch district, fire and a large pile of rubble can be seen.

advertisement

The rubble field out here is about half a mile away. No inhalation risk known. More will follow.

– Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 24, 2020

Whole structures were destroyed in the explosion. Broken windows, doors and garage doors have been reported in a wide area near the explosion. Witnesses reported seeing two people come out of the rubble field injured. The Houston firefighters told Eyewitness News that the two are likely to recover. It was not clear how many other people could get hurt.

Firefighters went door to door in a neighborhood next to the explosion site. The crews were instructed to move away from the area while the reaction continued.

The source of the explosion, according to his website, was Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.

The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News that the explosion came from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas, from which a variety of products are made.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement