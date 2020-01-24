Explosion in Houston: Watch a massive explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in the LIVE region

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – One person is missing and several deaths have been reported after a massive explosion hit a quarter in northwest Houston on Friday morning and the explosion was felt throughout the region.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of Gessner Road. It was not clear whether the missing person was a worker in the facility where she was located or a resident living nearby.

A resident who lived in a neighborhood near the explosion site was taken to a hospital, the authorities said.

advertisement

According to Art Acevedo, the Houston police chief, there are two confirmed deaths.

Witnesses told ABC13 that they saw two injuries running out of the debris field shortly after the explosion. It was not clear whether they were part of the official number of victims.

The largest debris field and the greatest damage are in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch district.

The rubble field out here is about half a mile away. No inhalation risk known. More will follow.

– Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 24, 2020

Whole structures were destroyed in the explosion. Broken windows, doors and garage doors have been reported in a wide area near the explosion.

WATCH: Moment of video explosion at Watson Grinding in northwest Houston

The ATF responded to the website despite the Houston Fire Dept. According to ATF spokeswoman Nicole Strong, the lead agency will remain.

Firefighters went door to door in a neighborhood next to the explosion site. The crews were instructed to move away from the area while the reaction continued.

The source of the explosion, according to his website, was Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.

What we know about propylene

The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News that the explosion came from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas, from which a variety of products are made.

Two Cy-Fair ISD schools, Bane Elementary School and Dean Middle School, are closing today after the explosion. According to a statement from school district officials, the Spring Branch ISD remains open for the day, but keeps students indoors for air quality reasons.

“As a precaution, students will stay in nearby schools for air quality. We will continue to monitor the situation and will post updates on the website and social media as they become available,” Cy-Fair ISD representatives told ABC13.

The SBISD facilities are in order from this point in time, and we are planning a regular school day at all SBISD schools. We expect transportation delays.

– Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD), January 24, 2020

TRAFFIC: List of roads to avoid after a massive explosion

Keep checking back on this page for the latest information. Download the ABC13 News app for iPhone or Android to get notifications of the latest news. You can also receive notifications of the latest news via email.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement