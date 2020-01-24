Explosion in Houston: See damage in homes near Watson Grinding

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Residents in northwest Houston report significant damage to their homes on Friday morning.

Many homeowners brought ABC13 through their homes, where windows were broken, walls collapsed, and doors were pushed off the frames.

The residents say they slept when they heard a loud bang around 4:25 a.m.

Massive pieces of sheet rock fell from a family ceiling.

“I woke up to a massive explosion,” said Karen Blok. “I saw glass everywhere. I went into the living room and screamed for my mother.”

She said her dog ran out of the garage when the sheet rock fell and she is now missing.

“I’m worried, but deep down I know she’s fine,” said Blok. “If I thought she was shivering and cold, I would cry.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Shadowdale offers protection to those who need help or who could be seriously damaged in their homes.

