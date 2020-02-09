Explained | What are e-visas, visas and visa-free travel?

India has canceled all valid e-visas following the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China in the past few weeks, raising questions about the system, which many consider to be an important relief for expanding foreign travel to India. The e-Visa system is an innovation introduced by the Narendra Modi government in 2014. The facility was expanded in 2017-2018.

Also read: Coronavirus | Foreigners who entered China after January 15 are not allowed to enter India, according to the DGCA

The process has its roots in the 2010 TVOA system (Tourist Visa on Arrival) for Japan, Singapore, Finland, Luxembourg and New Zealand. This was also expanded later. However, the change came after the Modi government merged the TVOA with the electronic travel authorization to create the electronic visa. However, the electronic visa has often been published in the news for various political and apolitical reasons.

1. What is the e-Visa system and who can get the visa?

India extends the possibility of electronic visas to citizens of 165 countries around the world. The admission criteria for the receipt of the e-visa require that the applicant has a validity period of at least six months for the passport at the time of application. However, the facility is not available to Pakistani citizens. They are expected to apply for a visa from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on a regular basis. China is one of the countries where it is possible to promote contact between people under a bilateral agreement. Foreigners can use the e-visa for a general holiday trip to India or for educational courses in music, dance, traditional medicine and yoga for up to six months. However, e-visas do not apply to foreign diplomats who are treated separately.

2. Is there a difference between e-visas and regular visas?

The e-visa is a regular electronically issued visa. In contrast to the normal visa issued by the diplomatic missions of India, the e-visa is easy to control. In some cases, a visa may need to be canceled due to discrepancies in the information or other controversial issue. In such cases, the visitor is only informed of the cancellation upon entering India or at the entry desk in his country. An electronic visa makes it easier to deal with such travelers and avoids unnecessary risks and office work, since the cancellation of the visa can be communicated online. During the ongoing coronavirus crisis in China, India canceled e-visas previously issued to Chinese travelers and prevented travelers from leaving the Chinese immigration desk. However, there has been controversy about e-visas in the past, especially when issued to political dissidents such as Dolkun Isa from China who received the e-visa and ultimately found it to be canceled. The e-visa is also not intended for crossings to India. Electronic visas at airports and seaports listed on the Indian government’s Visa website can be used to enter India. There are 28 airports in India that serve as entry points for e-Visa travelers. The five seaports of Mumbai, Kochi, Mormugao, Chennai and New Mangalore are the designated entry points for e-Visa holders.

3. How can Indian nationals get visa-free relief abroad?

32 countries around the world grant ordinary passport holders from India a visa-free entry. This includes several island states from the Pacific and the Caribbean. The most liberal among them is Nepal, which has no restrictions on the Indians’ stay in the country. Maldives has refused to issue a visa for ordinary Indian travelers, but there is a 90-day deadline. The visa-free facility is common in the news as reports of human trafficking from India are spread across island states near the U.S. coast. Antigua and Barbados, which granted the Indians a visa-free relief, made the headlines after diamond dealer and fraudster Mehul Choksi fled the country. With Antigua, investors from India can enter their territory without a visa, as attracting business people and investors is part of the island’s policy. Island nations like the Dominican Republic have extended the visa-free option for Indians for 90 days, provided that it would only be granted to those with a US / Shenzhen visa. Grenada and Haiti have waived Indian visas. Kazakhstan uses this option to maximize the flow of passengers to its national airline, and passengers traveling with Kazakh airlines are granted visa-free transportation for 72 hours. A key concern remains ensuring visa-free relief for real Indian business people and tourists, while keeping illegal immigrants out of India. As a result, countries that provide this relief to India often adapt the rules to their interests.

4. How many countries have bilateral visa-free travel agreements with India for diplomats and officials?

31 countries around the world have an operational visa waiver agreement for Indian diplomats, which include key partners such as Japan, France, Italy, Iran, Afghanistan and Germany. 74 countries grant Indian diplomats visa exemption facilities, as well as official and official passports. These include friendly nations such as Israel, Morocco, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait. The second category helps non-diplomatic government officials and military personnel travel without a visa.

As of January 20, 2020, Japan, Bangladesh, China, Iran, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, the Maldives, and South Africa have signed visa facilitation agreements with India that are currently in effect.

