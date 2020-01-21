Expiatory Western Guilt - Opinion - Israel News

advertisement

Before the 1970s, there were few Holocaust commemoration ceremonies. Survivors were “the other” and we – the “groundbreaking topic”. This narrative had only one advantage: nobody used the suffering of the “other”.

Gradually we all became victims, and the culture of remembrance in school curricula, on television, at ceremonies, in the endless language only deepened the process of self-sacrifice. Now “the state of the Jewish nation”, most of whom do not want to live here and whose population, when all the areas under their control are included, are not Jews, are hosts of the Holocaust Forum of the Fifth World in Jerusalem, this process into one to bring new, louder phase.

The memory of the Holocaust has grown in the West as if it had been there since the end of the annihilation. But only since January 27, 2006, according to a United Nations resolution, has the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz been a global commemoration day according to a German resolution of 1996. Why did Germany wait until then? Why wasn’t another date selected? (Introduction of the Nuremberg Laws? Kristallnacht? Wannsee Conference? Liberation from Bergen-Belsen, a camp in German territory?) These are questions about the structure of German memory. The memory of the extermination, like the extermination itself, remains far away in Eastern Europe. Where was the Holocaust before the 1990s? The sidelines stood where the victors had assigned her during the war.

The International Holocaust Memorial Day is embarrassing for several reasons. Many UN members are countries with a cruel colonial past, including genocide. There is no reason for the memory of the Holocaust to remember the millions of Africans and Native Americans slaughtered by their conquerors. The fact is, however, that there is no day on which to annihilate the Indians or the millions killed in Africa. The guests who come to Jerusalem wash their hands from this terrible past.

It is too superficial to see Europe’s awakening consciousness as “historical justice that has taken time”. It is too easy to make fun of a “collective guilt” while avoiding the question of why this “guilt” came specifically from a generation that kept up with his parents’ unrelated crimes against the Jewish people.

Why did it take for the Soviet Union to disappear before the Auschwitz liberation and the terrible price that its soldiers paid in January 1945 were committed? We have a Red Army forest in Israel, but the West has used the memory of the Holocaust to close a vacuum created by the disappearance of the conflict between the right and the left in the era of neoliberalism. There is no longer any struggle for “a good future against a bad future”. We are all against the evil of the past. Annihilating Jews is prohibited !! This issue – the memory of the Holocaust and the Europe of War, in which the anti-fascist left is now dead – requires a separate discussion.

What is more worrying about the way the Israeli version of the Holocaust fits into Western discourse is not just the way the Holocaust is co-opted for the good of the world’s last colonial state, the “State of the Jews.” People ”, but the suppression of questions about our people’s isolation during the Holocaust, the hunts of people, the hidden Jews who were betrayed by their neighbors, and the few exceptions. Our story should not merge with yours. For example, the United States showed all its ugliness in treating Jews before, during and immediately after the war, when it preferred to accept war criminals instead of Jewish refugees. Why is that forgotten?

The cheapening of memory is also reflected in how the history of the West is now being told: there were Nazis, they were defeated, and from now on anti-Zionism is “anti-Semitism”. International Holocaust Remembrance Day and our own Holocaust Remembrance Day The day lowers the memory of the horror through live broadcasts of ceremonies and speeches, whereby the “state of the Jewish people” takes the achievements of a “moral advantage”. After all, the truth lies with the victim in the neoliberal age.

