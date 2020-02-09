It has been almost three years since the Aedicule, the chapel built over the tomb of Jesus in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher, has been restored. Custody of the Holy Land is now restoring the floor of the Church.

Millions of people from all over the world have walked on these stones over the centuries, and architects have just begun to “map” the stones to determine their condition.

“I draw the stones stone by stone, which are then transported from this iPad to the computer. From there we get a technical drawing that is used together with the information of the restorers, the geologists and those who are part of our team Andrea Caligaris of Caligaris Architects said in a video produced by the Custody of London the Holy Land, the Franciscan organization that oversees the surveillance of the holy places in the Middle East Understand deterioration and the surfaces to formulate a hypothesis for a restoration project. “

Leaders of the Christian communities operating the Holy Sepulcher announced on May 27, 2019 that they had signed an agreement to restore and restore the foundations of the tomb and the floor of the entire church.

The project is being carried out by the Turin-based Foundation Center for the Conservation and Restoration of the Cultural Heritage La Venaria Reale and the Institute of Ancient Studies at the University of La Sapienza in Rome.

The teams are now evaluating the “deterioration every stone and slab has suffered on this floor,” said Osama Hamdan, architect at Al-Quds University in Jerusalem. “At the same time, we are also examining the type of material, the origin from which the material used to make the basilica floor was made.”

Caligaris spoke of the emotion he felt at work “because we are in this place, the linchpin of Christianity.”

“It is very beautiful and interesting because so many layers of this floor have been added over the centuries as a result of the various interventions and professions that have taken place,” said Caligaris. “So it is also very interesting to discover and see the different differences and the interrelation of all these elements, a great historical testimony and certainly a great pleasure.”