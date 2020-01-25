Experts advise against calling in agents for visa paper

advertisement

More than 1,000 students dreaming of higher education abroad showed up for the Hindu International Education Fair 2020, where they had the opportunity to communicate with education experts, consular officials and diplomats from different countries. The experts shared documentation, documented or not, with important takeaways planned in advance and “honesty” when submitting documents.

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner at Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, encouraged students to apply themselves and not to engage visa agents who “make things more complicated”. He said that applicants agents often pay a lot of money for something they can do themselves. “You have to be honest with yourself. Do I have everything here? If not, my advice is to postpone a year; make sure you have everything before you apply, “he said.

He touched on how fake documents could lead to UK applicants being banned and saying, “If you produce an incorrect document and say” incorrect, “I don’t mean a mistake on your part or you put the wrong piece of paper in it . I mean something that is really forged or forged. In that case you will receive a 10-year ban on traveling to the UK. Often these problems do not come from the individual; they are also created by agents who do extra things. “

advertisement

Mr Fleming describes the United Kingdom as the world leader in education and said that universities are known for their quality, diversity and impact. He added that the visa issue for Indian students is 96%.

In response to a question about the new immigration route for graduates, Mr. Fleming said: “The rules for graduation routes apply to anyone going to the UK from September. The details have not been published. It comes out. It does require that you apply for a new permit to stay in the UK. It’s not like getting a visa for five years and not three. You must register separately after you graduate. “

Ari Katz, vice consul, American consulate general in Hyderabad, said education in the US can be expensive and that applicants should take into account tuition, living expenses and travel expenses. He said that students should prepare for the interview by being “real” and honest and discouraged them from following the route of rehearsals.

Questions from a participant about what applicants should do if they change plans and want to work after a course, Mr. Katz said that applicants should have concrete plans and should speak “convincingly” about them. “You must have plans that go beyond working in the US,” he added.

In response to a question about applicants’ nervousness during interviews, Mr. Katz advised the students to “be prepared in a sincere manner” and plan. He discouraged them from using scripted speeches. Katz also said that visa interviews are short, and clarified that a visa allows applicants to arrive at a port of entry, but it is the home security ministry that determines the length of stay.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement