VENICE, California – Seasoned actor Orson Bean was hit and killed by a car in Venice on Friday night, a friend told Eyewitness News. He was 91 years old.

Los Angeles police say a pedestrian was walking near Venice Boulevard and Shell Avenue when a vehicle stopped and fell.

Other bystanders tried to warn a second driver, but he also hit the pedestrian. The police say the second collision was fatal. Both drivers stayed at the scene.

“The westbound car didn’t see him and cut him off and he crashed,” said Brian Wendling, captain of the Los Angeles Police Department. “A second vehicle arrived, was distracted by people trying to brake it, and then looked up. Then there was a second traffic accident, which was fatal.”

The police did not identify the pedestrian, but a friend of the seasoned actor who witnessed the collision confirmed to Eyewitness News that Bean had been beaten and killed.

Investigators say the first clue is that this was just a tragic accident. It appears that Bean got between two vehicles when he crossed the road and was not seen by the drivers.

Bean appeared more than 100 times in television and film in his acting career, which dates back to the 1950s.

His credits include films like “Being John Malkovich” and “Miracle on 34th Street” as well as television programs like “Modern Family” and “The Bold and the Beautiful”. He has had a recurring role in “Desperate Housewives” from 2009 to 2012.

Bean was married to actress Alley Mills for 27 years, who became known as a mother in “The Wonder Years”. Witnesses say she was at the scene.

The collision occurred in front of the Pacific Resident Theater, where both Bean and Mills were company members. Bean crossed busy Venice Boulevard to the theater where his wife worked, friends say.

Bean appeared until his 90s and appeared in 2018 on the show “Superstore” and in the film “The Equalizer 2”.

Most recently, Bean and Mills played a play called “Bad Habits” at the Ruskin Group Theater in Santa Monica, which had just ended its planned performance last week.

