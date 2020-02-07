sponsor

Experience magic, make music and let your imagination run free at Selfridges this half year

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Selfridges.

A very special toy country is waiting to be discovered in one of London’s most popular department stores. And this half semester is even more magical than usual.

Welcome to the world of FAO Schwarz on Selfridges Oxford Street – the perfect destination for family fun during school holidays.

Do you have a mini maestro in your hand? Experience this iconic scene in Big with the help of FAO Schwarz’s Music Maestros, which will help your little ones learn to play melodies with their feet. The free 15-minute session is perfect for any music lover aged six and over (you can book your slot here.)

Would you like to be surprised by some brilliant magic tricks? Abracadabra! Selfridges Oxford Street has put together some adorable magicians to blind the little ones with their first-class tricks. If that inspires you to wear a wizard hat yourself, Marvin’s magic has all the conjuring jerseys and Swengali cards you need to delight family and friends at home.

Over at the Discovery Center there are tons of crazy experiments done by Selfridges’ eccentric scientist, Professor Atlas. Children can get stuck in themselves before they find their own robot handicraft set, a mini slime laboratory or a shapely foam set to take away.

In the meantime, the pit crew can help you build your own fully personalized racing car, or you can choose the doll of your dreams, name it, and officially make it yours by completing its birth certificate.

In addition to all the interactive fun, Selfridges Oxford Street also offers many other activities for half the semester – from face painting to a ball pit full of yellow smileys to a DJ who helps you to improve the mood during school holidays and lots of toys to make the children happy all year round. So why not turn shopping into an experience for the whole family?

Selfridges Oxford Street is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.