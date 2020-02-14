A mixed earnings report appeared to be good enough for Expedia Group Inc. investors after the book closed on the company’s old management team.

announced a change of leadership at the end of last year in which both the Chief Executive and the Chief Financial Officer left the company. During the Thursday afternoon earnings call, investors heard of a familiar voice, CEO Barry Diller, who oversees the online travel giant’s business until a permanent replacement is found.

“While the quarter itself was somewhat disappointing, Chairman Barry Diller’s timing was impeccable as the previous management team can now take the case for the results,” benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos wrote in a note in which Expedia’s stock was for the purchase from the hold was upgraded. “Given the transition, we expect Expedia to receive a passport for things like the Corona virus or increased costs for at least the next six months, with short-term forecasts also going to be low and below holdings thanks to an aggressive forecast. “

Friday’s growth of 10.9% after the company achieved a better-than-expected result but fell slightly short of sales. The stocks are on their way to their biggest percentage gain in a day since July 15, 2015, when they gained 12.9%.

“We believe that the bottom line was largely driven by Chairman Diller’s decision to eliminate wasteful marketing spend (55 basis points improvement) and streamline the operation of the company’s many unique brands,” wrote Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, who made a buy recommendation bought the stock and raised its target price from $ 140 to $ 155.

The general opinion among analysts was that Expedia is not yet out of the forest as it continues to face various headwinds, including changes to search engine algorithms, losses in its Vrbo apartment unit, and now the outbreak of COVID-19. the disease caused by the novel corona virus, which puts travel costs under pressure.

However, some analysts sounded more confident when they knew there was a new direction at the top.

“While Expedia still has plans to work out, the cost-saving goal, growth indications, and reassuring comment from Mr. Diller have certainly encouraged us,” wrote Guggenheim’s Jake Fuller. “The rough sketch we have so far: The plans include a further rationalization of performance marketing, cost savings of $ 300 to 500 million and an internal realignment to the core business.”

He valued the stock with a buy and raised his target price from $ 135 to $ 160.

Mark Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said he was “a little cautious with Expedia, who may operate without a full-time CEO,” but he also respects “the almost unprecedented experience that Barry Diller has had in the Internet sector.”

“Yes, we are initially skeptical of Expedia’s ability to achieve double-digit Ebitda growth in 2020 – and we believe it will be the market,” he wrote. “The good news is that this skepticism is priced in. So if Expedia can actually do it, there will be advantages for the stocks.”

Mahaney outperformed the stock and raised its price target from $ 125 to $ 143.

Expedia stocks have risen 28% in the past three months, although they have dropped 3.4% on a 12-month basis. The S & P 500 gained 8% over three months and 23% over 12 months.