The National Center for Meteorology expects the weather to be humid and partly cloudy over the next five days, with fog or fog formation likely.

The NCM announced today’s weather forecast and announced that the day will be fairly to partly cloudy at times. The wind blows slightly to moderately in a northeast direction and at times refreshes at a speed of 18 to 28 km / h and reaches 42 km / h.

Humidity is likely to increase at night and in the early morning in some coastal and inland regions.

The maximum humidity on the coast is between 70 and 90 percent, inland between 75 and 95 percent and in the mountains between 55 and 75 percent.

The ocean becomes rough around noon in the Arabian Gulf and mild to moderate in Oman.

The NCM’s detailed weather forecast for the next five days follows:

