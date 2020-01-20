Expat Tax Services Directory updated and expanded

advertisement

American Citizens Abroad, a group dedicated to the interests of U.S.-born expatriates, has updated and republished its online Expat Tax Services directory of companies that provide tax advice, tax preparation, accounting, financial advice, and legal advice.

The group advocates the introduction of resident taxation in response to laws such as the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, which is part of the 2010 HIRE Act and is taxable on US expats.

“There are an estimated 5.3 million American taxpayers abroad,” said ACA legal adviser Charles Bruce in a statement. “ACA hears not only from members and supporters looking for tax preparation services, but also from investment and legal services. Expats want to know who is out there, who is doing what and how to get in touch with them. You want to learn, shop and make smart decisions. “

ACA started publishing its online directory in 2014 and was originally limited to tax advisors. ACA announced that it receives numerous requests for tax advisors and other service providers every year, especially during the tax season. Individuals need help with many problems outside of tax returns, e.g. For example, in the creation of wills and structures, accounting for business interests, and the management of investments in the United States. The company has therefore decided to expand the directory beyond the tax return.

“We hear from many US citizens overseas who need a wide range of professional services because they manage their parents’ financial affairs, manage their children’s education spending in the US, or handle the maintenance of a US inheritance, for example,” said Marylouise Serrato, managing director of ACA, in a statement. “The list is long and it’s not just about filing taxes.”

With the official start of the tax season on January 27th, the ACA Expat Tax Services Directory now includes a larger selection of providers as well as additional subcategories so that users can concentrate on certain topics. The directory works on both smartphones and tablets.

