A 45-year-old Asian man who allegedly committed a double murder was identified and caught by the Sharjah police after it was found that the cell phone he owned belonged to the first victim.

The man is currently on trial at the Sharjah Criminal Court for killing two people in various incidents by hitting them with a wooden stick in Al Jubail Souq.

Police investigations and interrogations revealed that the defendant had committed the crimes with the motive of robbing the victims of their money. He waited for the first victim to enter his shop at 6:00 p.m. to collect the day’s earnings. The accused struck the victim with a heavy blow to the head with a wooden stick, causing his immediate death. The next day, he pounced on the second victim, who came to his shop at 5 a.m. to open his shop. He hit him in the head with the same tool and fled the scene.

The police launched an intensified search for the accused and CID officers were deployed in the region. They suspiciously caught the defendant in the vegetable market and took a cell phone from him. The forensic report revealed that the cell phone belonged to the first victim and also contained the photos of the deceased.

When the defendant was grilled by the police, he confessed to the double murder and announced his actions. He said he targeted the two victims because he had often seen them carry huge amounts of cash with them.

During the first trial, the first witness, a Souq executive officer, said he had received complaints from the greengrocers about the crimes committed with the same tool.

He said the defendant attacked the owners of shops near dark, remote areas to attack them and steal their money. The accused used to move around the market to pick his victims, he added.

The court adjourned the case to March 1 to hear the family of the victims and to know whether they would accept the blood money or continue enforcing the death penalty.

