The Fujairah Criminal Court of Appeal has ordered that a 25-year-old Asian man convicted of willful murder be hospitalized to check and rule out his mental health.

Court records show that the suspect broke into an Emirate’s home in Fujairah’s Faseel area.

With a large knife, he stabbed the Arab woman of the Emirate to his death in the forties. The suspect also injured the victim’s 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter, as well as their 29-year household help in the stabbing incident.

The accused fled in the victim’s car and hid for a while. The CID officers from the Fujairah police managed to track him down and arrest him.

The man was referred to the Fujairah prosecutor, who accused him of willful murder and ordered the death penalty for his “hideous” crimes.

The defendant appeared before the Fujairah Criminal Court, where he was found guilty of willful murder and sentenced to death.

The case was then transferred to a higher court, where the defense lawyer asked him to refer his client to a specialized hospital to determine his mental health.

The court accepted the request and referred the defendant to the hospital to check his mental and mental health.

