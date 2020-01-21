Expat forges passport from UAE to lure widow into marriage - News

advertisement

He had sent a copy of the Emirati passport to the complainant via WhatsApp.



A 36-year-old Jordan is being charged after allegedly forging an Emirati passport to convince an Egyptian woman, a widow with four children, to accept his marriage proposal.

The suspect had sent a copy of the Emirati passport through WhatsApp to the complainant to arrange the wedding ceremony in her country.

After the marriage was concluded and the marriage certificate was issued, the complainant approached the consulate of the UAE in Cairo to get the certificate. After examining the passport, the consulate stated that it was “forged” and “the accused is not Emirati”. She discovered that the man was a Jordanian who worked in the UAE.

The complainant decided to file a lawsuit against her husband so that she could divorce in the sharia court.

At the hearing, the woman told the court that she had known the suspect through regular communication on social media and that it was he who introduced her. She said the man told her that he is an Emirati and owns a large company. He visited her in Egypt, tied the knot with her, and then returned, the woman said.

She added that she wanted to go to the UAE with him. When she approached the consulate for the declaration of the marriage certificate, it became clear that the accused was not a citizen of the UAE, the woman noted.

Afkar Abdullah

