Expat fines Dh50,000 for selling its internet connection in the UAE - News

advertisement

He had illegally installed a booster to share his WiFi.



An Asian expat has received a fine of Dh50,000 for selling its WiFi connection to its neighbors, the Umm Al Quwain Misdemeanor Court has decided.

advertisement

Court reports showed that the man had installed a booster for his internet connection illegally, so that he could offer some residents in the building where he lived a paid WiFi service.

This practice violates the law, as stated in Federal Decree No 3/2003, amended by Federal Decree No 5/2008.

The suspect was arrested in December last year following a complaint filed by a fraud prevention coordinator from a telecommunications service provider in the country.

He was referred to the public prosecutor and then to the court, where he admitted to the crime.

The court found him guilty and ordered him to pay the hefty fine, plus court fees.

ahmedshaaaban@khaleejtimes.com

Ahmed Shaaban

Originally from Egypt, I am a sound professional with 23 years of varied experience as a researcher, teacher, instructor, reporter, journalist, copywriter, translator, interpreter, proofreader, correspondent and voice-over specialist with so many public and private entities in the US, the UAE and Egypt. I fully manage all English and Arabic language skills. I have a degree in “Doctorate of Business Administration”, Swiss Business School. I have two master degrees; one in Media Sciences, Mass Communication College, Cairo University, 2014, and one in Applied Business Research, Swiss Business School, 2018. I have a bachelor’s degree in English language and translation, Al-Alsun College of languages ​​and translations, Ain Shams University, Egypt, 1996. I have three postgraduate degrees in Education, Curricula and Instruction and Islamic Studies. I enjoy reading, writing and adventure.

advertisement