She also stole 496 SIM card applications for wrong customers.



A seller is on trial in Dubai over several allegations, including fraud and theft of phone services worth over Dh 1.4 million.

The 31-year-old Pakistani expat, who worked for a company affiliated with a telecommunications company, is said to have taken 496 smartphones with him after he submitted 496 SIM card applications for bogus customers, the court in Dubai heard.

Financial irregularities ran from January 1, 2014 to September 6, 2015 and were reported to the Al Barsha Police Station.

The employee, who worked in a private company, was responsible for recruiting personnel for the telecommunications company under a contract, according to records from the prosecutor’s office.

“She had misused her post and her permission to access the e-system (the telecommunications company) and entered the wrong data, so she illegally used the smartphone in fake sales transactions,” said a Lebanese legal advisor to the telecommunications operator, the prosecutor said investigators. The woman was charged with fraud, counterfeiting and theft from work.

According to reports, the transactions lacked documents that could prove the existence of customers, the consultant added. In the event a report was compiled with all details of the alleged embezzlement.

The process will continue on March 1st.

