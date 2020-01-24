Expat destroys dream house after brothers and sisters have betrayed her - News

advertisement

She made her believe that the land where the house stood was hers.



An overseas Filipino worker demolished the house she built in the Philippines with her hard-earned money because her brothers and sisters betrayed her, The City Vibes reported.

advertisement

Jonalyn Obnar has been OFW for 15 years and has saved every penny to build a house in her country for herself and her husband. She trusted her brothers and sisters, who live in the Philippines, to help her build her dream house and sent money to her sister.

She also sent an amount of Php 40,000 (Dh2,890 approximately) for the title to be transferred to her name and to legally own the house and plot. However, it did not go as planned for Jonalyn who discovered that although the house was being built, the land her sister offered her could not be transferred in her name because of the “mother title” issue.

This meant that Jonalyn could not even sell the house, so she decided to demolish her dream house. She shared her heartbreaking story in a Facebook message, along with a photo of herself posing outside the almost-built house and another photo showing a destroyed structure after the demolition.

Her post created a pretty buzzing online community with different empathy with her.

advertisement