Exotic auto show of auto culture at 51fifteen in Houston, TX on Saturday February 8, 2019 Exotic auto show of auto culture at 51fifteen in Houston, TX on Saturday February 8, 2019 Photo: Jamaal Ellis, employee

Photo: Jamaal Ellis, employee

Exotic auto show of auto culture at 51fifteen in Houston, TX on Saturday February 8, 2019

Exotic auto show of auto culture at 51fifteen in Houston, TX on Saturday February 8, 2019

Photo: Jamaal Ellis, employee

Exotic, eye-catching cars hit Houston on Supercar Saturday

Driving a Lamborghini through Houston may sound like an exaggerated adventure. Some Houston car lovers have come a step closer to realizing this dream on Saturday. Exotic car fans had the opportunity to step on the gas at the epic event of car culture, Supercar Saturday.

More than 70 exotic cars from across the Houston area drove near Fifty One Fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails on 5175 Westheimer Road on Saturday morning.

On HoustonChronicle.com: Unveiling the best new restaurants in Houston

The Car Culture was founded by Anthony Sanchez, the senior of high school, in 2015 and hosts safe, family-friendly auto shows every two months.

If you’re looking for an elegant driving machine, Supercar Saturday offers some of the hottest supercars in Houston – from Lamborghinis and Porsches to pimped muscle cars.

[email protected]