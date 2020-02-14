<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4735754002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=affordable-care-act%2Csuccess%2Chealth-fanaticism%2Coverall-positive%2Cmark-brnovich%2Chealth-insurance%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Frobertrobb&series=" name="snow-player/4735754002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/34e35ee8-603b-4b97-a5ce-7cf401337a3b-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Comment: The bill to sue Attorney General Mark Brnovich politically to overturn Obamacare is an empty gesture. There is a better way.

Obamacare naturally prohibits health insurance companies from refusing to cover existing conditions. But it also prescribes a so-called community assessment: everyone is burdened equally regardless of their health.

If Brnovich’s lawsuit is successful, these restrictions disappear. Senator J. D. Mesnard directs political coverage legislation, Senate Bill 1397. If the lawsuit is successful, it would take over the first part of Obamacare’s policy, the obligation to cover pre-existing conditions. But not the second, the community rating mandate.

Health insurers would have to offer insurance coverage, but could ask for what they want. For those with chronic or serious illnesses, it would be unaffordable. Which makes the bill an empty gesture.

Now community rating is a bad idea. Subsidizing health care for the chronically and seriously ill through the premium mechanism makes health insurance a bad deal for everyone else. And it disproportionately and unfairly burdens the young and healthy people who are just climbing the income ladder.

A better approach would be to buy into the state Medicaid program those whose health care expenditures are likely to exceed a certain percentage of income. The provision of the subsidy from general tax sources is fairer and does not distort the health insurance market.

If lawmakers really want to ensure that those with pre-existing conditions are not abandoned when Obamacare is put down, addressing access, but not costs, will not be done.

It is not the only possible adverse consequence of Brnovich’s lawsuit in Arizona to leave people stranded with pre-existing conditions. If successful, the hospital bed tax would also evaporate, contributing to the payment of the state’s share in the Medicaid program. That brings in about $ 290 million a year.

So far, Brnovich has been silent about how this money should be replaced.

