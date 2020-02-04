Advertisement

in another announcement, 500 million db were made available for residential projects in dubai.



Under the orders of the President, HRH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HRH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, have ordered the release of 429 retired citizens from custody Home loans in Abu Dhabi totaling Dh 444 million

The announcement was posted on the official Twitter account of the Abu Dhabi government media office.

Mohamed Bin Zayed, by order of Khalifa Bin Zayed, has ordered 429 retirees to be exempted from repayment of home loans in Abu Dhabi with a total value of AED 444 million

– Abu Dhabi government media office (@admediaoffice), February 4, 2020

His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, had also previously issued new guidelines to the Dubai Council, in which 500 million were used to implement projects in residential areas over and above their citizens Ideas and suggestions as part of the Design Your Life campaign.

@ HHShkMohd issues instructions at the #Dubai Council that AED 500 million will be made available for the implementation of projects in residential areas based on their ideas and suggestions and part of the Design Your Life campaign.

– Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice), February 4, 2020

422 citizens have been eligible for housing program debt relief and all citizens have been exempted from mortgage fees on housing loans.

The local council also exempted young people from the electricity connection fees for their new houses, provided that the construction costs of the houses were no more than Dh 4 million.

12 integrated councils will be set up in all parts of Dubai, which will serve as meeting points for citizens’ meetings and social events.

