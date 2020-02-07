Advertisement

NEWPORT BEACH, California. – A California couple accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women said a weight has been raised knowing the charges will be dismissed.

39-year-old surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his 32-year-old girlfriend Cerissa Riley speak for the first time in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, which will air on Friday morning.

“You can get your life back,” said Robicheaux. “You are a dead person and now a breath of life is being blown back into you.”

The two have been under suspicion since 2018, when Orange’s district attorney Tony Rackauckas told reporters that the investigators searched thousands of videos and photos on Robicheaux’s cell phone – some showed that women were barely accessible.

“It’s just incredible that he could just lie like that,” said Riley. “How could you lie?”

“My whole life was torn from me in an hour,” said Robicheaux. “I was discharged from every hospital. I was suspended from my career, my practice.”

The couple says threats will follow, including malicious phone messages and nasty comments on social media.

They are said to have been hiding in their Newport Beach home for days to avoid the cameras.

“We had to sneak under the rubbish heap on the back of a small truck,” said Robicheaux.

Seven alleged victims would report. The couple, who have been charged with 17 crimes, have been held in prison for decades if convicted.

The couple says they hired a legal team and even underwent polygraph tests to prove their innocence.

You call the past year and a half a roller coaster ride of feelings.

“From sad to angry to frustrated to fearful … fearful is the underline. I think you’re always scared,” said Robicheaux. “I’m afraid of the government. I’m still looking over my shoulder.”

Earlier this week, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced that she would be denied due to insufficient evidence.

“There is not a single evidence, video or photo that shows how an unconscious or disabled woman is sexually assaulted,” Spitzer said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Spitzer claims that his predecessor used the case to win the public for re-election. When Rackauckas was asked in an affidavit last year whether advertising for his campaign could help, he answered yes, but said now that it was not his motivation to file charges.

“It is obvious that this case is public and that promoting a candidate is not a bad thing,” said Rackauckas. “But I was in no way motivated to make a decision on this basis.”

“If we trust that there is political motivation, if we trust that there is no video evidence,” said Philip Cohen, one of the couple’s defenders. “Hearing to adopt someone on the prosecution side, articulating the same message … was incredibly powerful, emotional, and I felt an incredible sense of justification.”

When the reporter Eileen Frere from the sister broadcaster KABC-TV Robicheaux asked what he had to say to Rackauckas, he replied: “I want to forgive him. I want to go by. But at the same time I cannot take the easy route.” ..I want to change things. “

Robicheaux and Riley emphasized that they didn’t want anyone else to ever go through what they experienced.

The couple, who once led a swinger lifestyle, said they are now monogamous.

Robicheaux and Riley both claimed their innocence, saying they had never crossed the line with women in which they were involved.

You are still facing a civil lawsuit against a suspected victim.

“I will continue to do everything I can to free Grant and Cerissa from any financial responsibility and anything that can be done to regain the appearance of a normal life,” said Cohen.

Robicheaux says he would like to go back to medicine but doesn’t know if that will ever be possible. His medical license was suspended because of the crime.

Riley says she used to teach fifth to twelfth grade students in Orange County to dance, but she doesn’t think she will come back to that.

Both say that their lives will never be the same.

“We will still be hated,” said Riley. “I have a feeling how are you getting away from this?”

The two now live in an unknown location and are considering whether to move out of California.

The charges against her will be officially dismissed at a hearing at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach on Friday.

