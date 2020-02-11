Lynsey May

February 11, 2020

Immerse yourself in this excerpt from the new novel by the award-winning Argentine author, published by Charco Press

Translated by Carolina Orloff and Fionn Petch, this taut and quietly angry novel follows a small group of characters trying to change their fate. As everyone notes, the price of moving away from an apparently predetermined, comfortable existence can be high. Fate, published by Charco Press, is the fifth novel by one of the most renowned authors of contemporary Argentine literature. Consiglio writes poetically, sparsely and deals with the greatest questions in life. This is his second novel, which is available in English. Before its release on March 5, we have an exclusive extract to stimulate your appetite.

Destiny of Jorge Consiglio

Trans. Fionn Petch and Carolina Orloff

They spent some time strolling around the neighborhood and walking five or six blocks. They looked at antiques: jugs, salt shakers, picture frames. The couple’s mood circled over the swamp of jewelry. Even the sluggish object that was normally thrown away was in transit and presented as faintly iridescent. On the corner of Chile and Bolívar they heard salsa music and sniffed fried food. These details prompted them to change their plans. They gave up the idea of ​​the cocktail bar and just went to the first bar they found. They climbed a narrow staircase and sat on a sofa in the corner. They both ordered Campari with orange juice and then switched to something else. They searched the menu and made decisions based on names rather than ingredients. They stayed for three hours, spread over patterned pillows, and their emotions were so volatile – a flow that ran from head to toe through their bodies – that they somehow felt extraordinary, even irreplaceable in each other’s lives. The smell of the night – its honey-sweet smells – gradually cut them out as if they were made of paper and put them into a dialogue that felt severe and sharp. They talked about dead stars, black holes and the value of staying fit. Amer said he had a nephew who weighed his food on a scale before eating it. He was a body builder. He only drank imported products: peanut tea, Evian water, raw cabbage juice. Clara listened, but did not look at him from a distance of 5000 miles. They were both tipsy, even though they were still far from collapse.

Clara hadn’t brought her car to have a drink. As soon as they got a little cold, they called an Uber. A white Toyota picked her up. None of them saw what they experienced as particularly significant. They went to Amer’s house. It was the second night they spent together. At some point when they made love, Amer was confused: he completely forgot who he was with. He tried to hide his confusion as best he could. They fell asleep under a thin sheet. The cold air made her grasp one after the other.

They drank mate in the morning. Clara wore some of his clothes. It wasn’t winter, but they had the idea of ​​keeping each other warm. They found themselves facing each other at a folding table in the kitchen. Daylight echoed through an aluminum frame window. You snored all night, she said, as if announcing something serious. Amer slid around in his chair. At first he denied it, but after ten seconds he admitted: my tongue muscles are a little loose. Clara shook her head resignedly and said: I cannot believe that I have decided to stop smoking. It’s what it is, he said. They heard the muffled sound of footsteps. The neighbors upstairs. They are so considerate, Amer said, and they grope around the apartment. It’ll be hard to sleep with you, honey, Clara said, the snoring sounds coming from your chest. It’s like something is scratching you. Amer swallowed a bite. Snoring helps get the bad stuff out, it drives all the crap out of your body, he said.

Clara also changed positions – and topics. She talked about life after her separation. Blessed luck, she said. Amer put the kettle back on to prepare more mate. They say that beekeeping is good for relieving stress, Clara noted. Amer felt like he was seeing an idea, but that impression didn’t weaken Clara’s words. She was silent for a few seconds.

Fate will be released by Charco Press on March 5th.