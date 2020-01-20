advertisement

Raekwon the cook The Wu-Tang clan rap legend has just released a new EP called The Appetition to let fans know he hasn’t lost a step and to whet their appetite.

advertisement

The project is actually a collaboration with Red Bull Songs and was recorded at the Red Bull Music Studios.

“It’s a three-part meal,” said Rae to Hip-Hop Wired in NYC. “We came together to work with Red Bull Studios. My team knew I wasn’t in the studio for a couple of months because we were traveling with the Wy to do the 25th anniversary tour. ‘

He added: “Sometimes when you’re not standing next to your bag, as a boxer says, you have to go to the gym. The Red Bull Studios was the gym for me at that time. “

The chef worked with authors K-So Jaynes and P. Wright as well as producers LordQuest and Twhy Xclusive and they were asked to create a few songs in three days – and they delivered. The “Solid Gold” flavored with R&B is a gentle number, the robust “Chef It Up” is a classic Rae, while “Shells Kitchen” sounds like the soundtrack of a sick caper.

The native of Staten Islander has worked with some of the game’s best rappers and producers, but always keeps an eye on the upcoming moments.

“I like to bring talent from the street and try them out,” says Rae. “I was there with the top managers and with a wide variety of producers, but I’m happy to see what the future has to offer. So it was a perfect fit for Red Bull. They told me I had 72 hours to do a great project and I was ready for the challenge. I got to know the teenagers and they definitely brought something. “

Part of the goal was to document the creative process of a legend and hungry new jacks, and Rae was there.

“Every artist wants to work with close producers and people who really want to win. You were so passionate and brought it out of me, ”said Rae. “I was near higher-ups who didn’t deliver, that’s just sometimes the breaks. You listen to something, eh, it doesn’t give me a mood, it doesn’t illuminate the room, it doesn’t feel right. I’m going really blindfolded in and just say yo do your thing. I remember I was the guy who wanted that shot. “

The Appetition EP is available today (January 17th) via Rae’s own Ice H20 Records on all current streamers. And of course a real new album will be released this year.

“We have tons of music coming,” said Rae before diving into another box anology. “It was just about having a platform on which we could get Raekwon going again. It’s like seeing boxers and just before the fight in their last sparring session and saying, “Okay, he’s ready to do what he needs to do.” That’s how I saw the whole situation. I wanted to give my fans something they could hear from me first before I actually sprayed them, because we’re all going to spray ourselves. ‘

Part of the deal with Red Bull is a mini-document behind the scenes about how The Appetition came about. The 13-minute document gives you an insight into the process of how Rae plays and snaps into place to record new darts, which you can see below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMJ4Y096uBA (/ embed)

Hear the appetite below.

advertisement