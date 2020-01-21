Exclusive interview - Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx about Just Mercy, coping with an emotionally intense film process and much more

advertisement

Alex Moreland talks to Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx about their new film Just Mercy…

Mercy only tells the story of an idealistic lawyer trying to prove the innocence of a man sentenced to death – it’s a gripping courtroom drama based on a real story that picks up ideas of race, power, and corruption, and asks if the legal system is can only really be if there is no place for mercy.

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx recently sat down with Alex Moreland to discuss Mercy onlyhow they managed to play a real person versus a fictional character, and how they did it during an understandably emotionally intense production.

Just Mercy follows the young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and his historic struggle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan may have a choice of lucrative jobs. Instead, he travels to Alabama to protect the wrongfully convicted with the support of local lawyer Eva Ansley (Brie Larson). One of his first and most dangerous cases is that of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who was sentenced to death in 1987 for the infamous murder of an 18-year-old girl, although there was ample evidence of his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came to lie by a criminal with a motive. In the years that followed, Bryan became involved in a maze of legal and political maneuvers and open and undisguised racism as he fought for Walter and others like him, with the opportunities – and the system – coming up.

Just Mercy is now in the cinema.

Alex Moreland is a freelance writer and television critic; you can Follow him on Twitter here, or Visit his website here,

