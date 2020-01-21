Exclusive interview - Hustler's cameraman Todd Banhazl

advertisement

Tai Freligh talks to Hustler’s cameraman Todd Banhazl …

Todd Banhazl is best known for his work on the film Hustlerswith Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu and the psychedelic horror cult film weave, He recently won the Special Jury Mention for Cinematography for the Seaside Noir Knock the man down, He is also known for his music video and fashion for Janelle Monae, Muse, Lorde, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Asap Rocky, The Smashing Pumpkins and Death Cab for Cutie. He lives with his wife and dog in LA & NY. Flickering Mythos’ Tai Freligh caught up with him to talk about his work Hustlers,

Talk about Hustlers’ plot.

Hustlers is based on the true story of a gang of strippers in New York in the mid-2000s who drugged and robbed their Wall Street shark customers. It’s about the pursuit of power, the American dream, it’s about gender politics and a system that has made one section of the population successful and another failed. It is also a love story between two friends.

Do you explain what you mean when you shoot the strippers like athletes? How was that achieved?

Working on the bar is an incredible feat of athleticism. We usually did the pole work with the handheld and from above with the dancers so that you can feel the physicality of the pole work. The power you need to hold on and work the bar. And also what it feels like to be observed by 100 eyes while you are doing it. It was about being in the “field” with them and not watching them from their seats. We also spend a lot of time with the dancers in the locker room. We designed the dressing room to look like a sports dressing room, with fluorescent lighting and colored stripes in the halls that lead to the stage. The audience should hang out with them in all their real shit, the beauty products, the plasters, the tampons, the camaraderie … just like in a locker room with guys with jockstrap and sports equipment.

You also said that you shot the characters like superheroes. In which way?

There are a lot of heroic flat angle shots on the characters. We used large format lenses with a resolution of 8k to make them feel larger than life. We wanted their world to be as visceral as possible. We wanted the emotions to be as strong as possible.

Tell us about the techniques you use to convey different emotions on the screen. Do you say despair or empowerment?

It was always about matching the camera to the character’s emotional experience. One of the reasons why we used the Panavision DXL2 camera is that I loved that we can have modulation resolutions. We could take big close-up pictures in 8k if the women felt like they were up there in the world, and we could take 5k or 4k or longer lenses or zooms if we wanted the women to look like the system was falling on them. The script calls for all these shades of emotion. Trust…. Doubt…. As in any good movie, the characters dominate the emotional realm. I don’t think there are general rules for visual implementation, but we created this vocabulary for this film.

Describe your film philosophy.

I try to change my philosophy with every film. Perhaps the general philosophy I now have is that I want the film experience to come as close as possible to my values ​​in my outside life. Can we work with our colleagues on a very high level of friendliness, generosity and trust?

What was your overall impression of Hustlers?

We called it “Gritty Glamor”. We wanted to find a balance between epic pop, the deliciously bad style of the mid-2000s, and a visual style that has been anchored in our favorite thrillers of the past 30 years. We jokingly called it Goodfellas meets clueless, But when I see it now, I think that’s what it is.

How did you get into the project?

I was recommended to the director Lorene Scafaria by Mitchell Travers, our brilliant costume designer with whom I had previously worked The strange ones, I immediately fell in love with the project and Lorene and I got on immediately. I am very happy. Lorene is a true artist and fighter. I have so much respect for her.

What upcoming projects do you have?

I’m currently making a pilot for HBO, directed by Adam McKay, about the Lakers in the 80s. In many ways, it’s also about race, gender, and the American dream.

Speed ​​Round:

How do you survive the zombie apocalypse?

Behave like a zombie around the zombies. Are you pretty sure you can’t tell the difference?

If you weren’t a cameraman, what would you be?

I would be a DJ for sure. It is the same as a DP. Designing emotional narrative experiences for people.

Who are your movie icons?

Harris Savides forever and ever for his black layers and his quest for the truest picture. Jordan Cronenweth for the sexy images that humanity has ever produced. Lance Accord for its clumsy headroom and loving handheld. Robby Muller for breaking all the rules. Darius Kondji, who shows us a film, can look like a Renaissance painting. Ellen Kuras for so many masterpieces Eternal sunshine of the flawless spirit, John Schwartzman for The Rock.

What is better when you film music videos or films?

Movies are where my heart is But we had a lot of fun with music videos. I wish the music video industry looked after filmmakers better. Often directors and the entire crew are forced to work in bad conditions and put their own blood and sometimes money back into projects to do something of quality. I don’t try to sound ungrateful with all the possibilities I had in music videos … but I would love it if the whole industry shifted to respect the filmmakers’ time and ideas more.

Favorite actress in a current film and why?

Florence Pugh in midsommar blew me away. It takes on this role so completely. It’s just overwhelming to see how she found her broken strength from a broken trauma. Can I attach a spoiler here? I have my support in every film in which the audience shouts on the screen for the main actress to order her terrible friend’s execution for gas lighting.

We thank Todd for taking the time to chat with us here at Flickering Myth. You can find it on Instagram.

