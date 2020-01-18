Exclusive interview - costume designer Caroline Duncan about Servant in collaboration with M. Night Shyamalan and more

advertisement

Alex Moreland talks to costume designer Caroline Duncan about her work on the new Apple TV + series Servant, how it reflects sadness in costumes and much more …

Note: This interview contains a discussion of grief and grief consistent with the topics of the show.

Hi there! How did you get to Servant for the first time?

Hi there! I wish it was a more interesting story, but I think that Night’s [M. Night Shyamalan, executive producer of servant] The production partner suggested that he and I meet because he had seen some of my work. He and Night and I had a nice breakfast and really got along. We had the same visions and ideas for the characters, just seemed to be on the same page. That’s how it started.

Servant is a fairly claustrophobic program that is very concerned with grief – how do you reflect that in the costumes?

At the beginning of the season, we wanted to emphasize the feeling of claustrophobia – and the sadness that had taken place in the walls of this sandstone, which we never left – and to force ourselves on Dorothy. [We had] fabrics from the wallpaper and curtains that seeped into her closet so that she reflects and repeats what the house looks like in her costume.

Meanwhile, I went the other way with Sean’s closet. He is very strong, his clothes are almost exclusively black and gray or very white, very colorless.

They were also costume designers at The Affair, and there’s a similar plot about a child’s death on that show. Was it a similar approach to … putting on grief, I think, if that kind of saying makes sense?

Yeah! That makes sense. Wherever I am in my projects, dead children seem to be following me. I just made a nice love story between seasons to …

Compensate?

Yes, get away from grief. The affair is a very naturalistic show, although some of the storylines felt a little bit more dramatic over the seasons. The deaths and attitudes are very, very natural in terms of location and trick The affair The wardrobe and mourning were about storytelling and changing perspectives.

On servantThis is a very different kind of grief: this is a repressed grief that vibrates at a frequency of increased feeling of fear because the grief is not public. The child’s death was kept fairly silent to help Dorothy cope with the child’s death and ultimately accept it. Regarding how the clothing reflects it, her character has not accepted that her child has died, so she doesn’t grieve. It is inside, but she is not aware that her son is dead. For them, it’s almost the opposite reaction. She is striking: she cleans her wound a little with peacocks. Meanwhile, The affair was very natural and Allison’s wardrobe – especially at the beginning of the series when she was most concerned with the death of her child – was elementary.

At Servant, I wanted to ask you again specifically about Julian, Rupert Grint’s character. Rupert Grint is obviously very closely associated with a particularly iconic role. So was there any conscious reaction to that when you were working on the costumes for his character?

Oh definitely. [We were definitely aware of] what an audience can expect when they hear Rupert is involved in a project – what we immediately attach is a vision of Ron Weasley. We wanted to turn away from it and help develop a character that felt very, very different, very grown up and very American, and wanted to add elements of addiction and gluttony to his character.

We got into this rhythm, Rupert, Night and I because we like the idea that he has these extra pieces that he doesn’t take off. He never sits long enough when you think of him: he always blows up and down. He comes in, pops a shot with Sean, and then leaves, or he comes for dinner, but his scarf stays on. There is always a piece of him that is still at the doors.

Regarding the actual wardrobe? They’re all funded, and I think that’s on the set and the way they live their lives and the way they dress, Dorothy and Sean, but also Rupert depends. He is Dorothy’s brother and they grew up in this bluish house in Philadelphia and this upbringing is pretty posh and he pretty much leans on it.

He has very fashionable elements in his wardrobe and the interaction with his addiction is interesting. I think we think addicts fall apart or don’t look that torn in their dressing rooms. This is the only place where he adds something instead of something falling or falling apart.

Do you often have to be aware of audience expectations regarding costumes?

Do you mean by the celebrity of an actor?

Well, but more generally – building on what you just said about how we think about addicts and what they might look like.

Oh yes, always. You always have to be aware of your audience and be considerate of your audience, but you are not working to please your audience, you are working to please real characters and make them happen. Ultimately, you help your audience accomplish their task by feeling that the characters are grounded and real and identifiable. The opposite of this is that I have never worked with an actor whom I believe had such an identifiable role that I wanted to turn away from. That was your original question about Rupert. An amazing challenge! It was just fun to think about this element when he was designing his costumes too.

M. Night Shyamalan was an executive producer of Servant, and in an interview with one of my colleagues he said recently that he had a fairly practical role in the production of Servant. How was your collaboration?

It is very practical. He is an incredibly specific and visual director. He put storyboards on the entire episode, which is amazing, and I would say that television is not the norm at all. When you have finished preparing the episode and are ready to record it, feel exactly how he sees this world and what you need to do to support it, or how you can improve it or help him help this world create. He is practical, incredibly personable, well-mannered and so clever. He has such a good sense of technology and an amazing emotional core when it comes to work. So it is popular with everyone.

Servant has been renewed for a second series – have you already started planning?

Today is our first day of shooting!

Oh that’s exciting! Congratulations.

Thanks a lot! I’m there.

Can you tell us something about how you tried to develop costume design for your second year?

I don’t think I can tell you anything because everything is in the story! Sorry, I wish I could.

Because of me! That’s fine.

Are you involved in the show?

Not quite! So it is best to avoid spoilers. A little broader: How did you get into costume design for the first time?

I got in through the theater first. I grew up in New York City and have been lucky enough to be exposed to the theater all my life. I always wanted to have a hand in the theater, whether on or off the stage. For a few years I almost auditioned what I wanted to do or how I wanted to be involved. I went to Yale to do an undergrad and started wearing costumes while I was there. Yale has an incredible, intense drama program.

I was once again very lucky to be surrounded by people who were just as passionate about it as I was and dealt with it, and after school we all – somehow – switched to filmmaking. I had this great group of people all moving from theater to film at the same time, so the first jobs I worked on were my college colleagues and some of us are still working together. Since then we have all made careers.

I suppose some of these previous skills were very useful for Servant because this first episode is kind of theatrical in a way, isn’t it?

Yes, it’s very theatrical. I think that was the biggest draw for me before I got to know Night – and when I got to know Night, I said: “I’ll go anywhere with you. I will do everything I can to work with you, ”he is so dynamic. On the page that it reads, it reads like a play in which the house is really the fifth … Well, in our case we have the four main characters and the baby / doll, and then we have the house and the house creates so much of the psychosis of storytelling. Having an interaction, not only with the characters, but also with the space through the costumes, felt like a challenge that I had never experienced on television before. I was very excited about it and continue to be very excited about it.

That’s something I can say about season two: it’s fun to come back to when you’ve seen how it went in season one, when you’ve watched the show and know where to lean and where one can deviate to highlight new parts of the house we have not seen. I learned a lot about how our et shines and what appears and what doesn’t and how to work with the set and the production design.

Did you work a lot with the set designers and the production design department?

Yes, very precisely. It’s a great team and they built the house from scratch. When the project started, there was only one sound stage – and the production designer built a functional four-story house.

Oh wow!

Yes, it’s incredible. It is divided into three levels in our room, but everything is – the installation works! When you see the rain on the show – there is so much rain, there are so many elements – you can turn the stage, the rain towers are on the set.

We go out into the world about a day in a row to take certain pictures – but we park cars and drive cars on our stage, it’s incredible. It’s like a little microcosm of downtown Philadelphia, pretty amazing.

It sounds like that! Are there other projects you are currently working on and would like to tell us a little about?

I made a film before I started season two.

Yes, the romcom?

It was a completely different comedy with Jennifer Lopez. It was very funny and cute, a very fashion-conscious show and I haven’t thrown myself into these muscles in a long time. It was really fun, it comes out this summer and is called Marry me, I think that’s the only thing since The affair already broadcast.

Finally, just to summarize everything: What is the most important thing you would like someone to keep you from doing?

That’s a good question. I think … people approach grief differently and take it in; Everyone takes it differently. In this show and these characters, the costumes reflect their inside and their inner emotional bases, perhaps more literally than in projects I’ve worked on in the past.

We haven’t talked about Leanne’s closet – it’s the fourth element of servant, This is a completely different conversation about superstition, and is it still alive? Is she dead The mythology of this character is very interesting. In terms of the characters we talked about, it is an exciting challenge to be able to make people feel real and to feel incredibly enhanced in a stylized genre TV show. I hope it gets through.

Caroline Duncan, thank you very much!

Servant is now available on Apple TV +.

Alex Moreland is a freelance writer and television critic. You can follow him here on Twitter or view his website here.

