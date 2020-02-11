The new thriller Fox Hunt Drive will premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival 2020 in San Jose, California next March, and we have the official trailer for you today.

“In this villainous thriller, director Drew Walkup perfectly captures the scary and cool risks you take when getting into a car with a stranger, ”teases the press release.

“Alison (Lizzie Zerebko), a young professional, spends her evenings making ends meet as a passenger. As she completes her shift, she decides to take one last passenger (Michael Olavson) – only to get into unexpected danger when she discovers that the mysterious stranger is not who he appears to be. “

“Alison is persuaded to pay the fare against her better judgment, and when she discovers bloodstained jewelry and a gun in her passenger bag, she begins to fear that she won’t make it alive on this trip. By a twisted and troubling twist on the Alison asks events for help from her enigmatic passenger, fighting over her head to get through the night by covering her tracks, avoiding the police, and finally figuring out who her unfathomable passenger really is. ”

Screening schedule:

Friday, March 6, 7:00 p.m. – Century 20, Redwood City (first performance)

Monday, March 9, 9:30 p.m. – California Theater, San Jose

Tuesday, March 10, 9:00 p.m. – Century 20, Redwood City

Thursday, March 12, 1:30 p.m. – California Theater, San Jose

Fox Hunt Drive was written by Adam Armstrong and Marcus DeVivo.

You can check out the trailer and posters below.

