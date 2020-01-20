Exclusive 'Feedback' clip in a studio at Gunpoint [Video]

advertisement

Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan, The Shallows, House of Wax) produces this brand new chiller, which takes place all night in a radio studio, similar to Pontypool.

Bloody Disgusting has an exclusive clip from the Pedro C. Alonsodirectional Feedbacktomorrow release January 17, 2020via Blue Fox Entertainment.

In the movie:

“Jarvis Dolan (Eddie Marsan) is the star journalist of the successful London radio nightclub The Grim Reality. At the beginning of his program, a hooded macabre stormed into the studio and took control at gunpoint. They are there to uncover a scandal that could end Jarvis. The night becomes a nightmare if you continue the program live and follow the attackers’ script. “

Paul Anderson and Ivana Baquero also star.

