Thomas Barr will endeavor to get his 2020 campaign off to a good start when he drives to the AIT International Grand Prix tomorrow evening (live on TG4, 7.30 p.m.) to Athlone.

Barr faces a difficult 400m challenge for men when he takes on three-time world and European champion Pavel Maslak from the Czech Republic and last year’s European indoor bronze medalist Tony van Diepen from the Netherlands.

But the 28-year-old from Waterford is happy about his return to the Midlands: “There is so much atmosphere, so much excitement behind the race that I am warming up and watching what is going on instead of warming up. and I can’t wait to go on the track.

“It increases the amount of nervous energy you have; when I get on the track and see familiar faces and in the second round of a 400, when things slowly come to a crisis when I get home and the whole roof goes off , you’re just floating over the line, it’s an incredible feeling.

“A few years ago when I won, I was on the backfoot when I left the last corner and I have never heard such a crowd in my life. It is an experience that I will never forget.”

The 400 m hurdle specialist wants to achieve a strong performance with his parents, who are also present: “I try to prepare myself for this event every year, because for me, especially in the hall, the audience that the AIT Grand Prix ​​brings unsurpassed. I do not know if I have ever attended an event where the crowd is so close and whether it is a regular clientele. I live from this support.

Even when I’m abroad, I like to go to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and, if I do well, see how many people are behind it, while the crowd here in Ireland is just a meter away from you on the route and I love it absolutely.

“I’m doing pretty well at the moment and this is a great starting point, a great stepping stone for the rest of the season for me.

“There is no great pressure on me as it is not my main event. I am looking forward to starting the season.”

At his second Olympics on the horizon, Barr strives to achieve automatic qualification time as soon as possible:

“This is my only real indoor competition. After that, I’ll probably start training again until probably early May when I start another block of competitions and just try to get some racing practice.

“I will try to improve in this ranking and achieve an automatic qualification time of 48.90, which I did not achieve last year.

“Hopefully I’ll get it in my pocket early and well, and then it’s about getting racing practice and preparing for Tokyo as best I can.”

Three events to watch

Men’s Mile, 9:15 p.m.

In Birmingham, Samuel Tefera shook the world of athletics 3: 31.04 last year by overcoming the world record over 1500 m in the hall, and the Ethiopian is hoping for a similar encore for the closing event tomorrow evening in Athlone.

The 20-year-old is aiming for the world record of 3: 47.01, which is currently held by compatriot Yomif Kejelcha.

It will be Tefera’s first race of the season and chances are good, but if it succeeds or fails, the pursuit itself should be an exciting highlight. Young Irish stars Brian Fay and Darragh McElhinney are also in the lineup and should approach the four-minute mark.

3000 m women, 8:37 p.m.

There is no better recipe for the success of an athletics meeting than the domestic stars dealing with international competitors, and this is what we can expect in this 15-lap race when Ciara Mageean after Irish indoor – Record of 3000 m searches currently held by Mary Cullen at 8: 43.74.

Mageean’s best is 8: 55.09, which she ran in 2015, but the 27-year-old started her season with an Irish indoor record of 1500m from 4:06:42 in Boston. Also on the field is teenage star Sarah Healy, who recently returned from altitude training in the United States.

Men 600 m, 8 p.m.

Mark English had the worst start to his 2020 season when he drove 800m home in New York last Saturday after returning from a block of altitude training in South Africa recently.

But the 26-year-old has a habit of leaving bad runs behind with astonishing speed. Tomorrow evening he will drop to 600m, probably his best distance, and compete against British 400m specialist Martyn Rooney and British 800m specialist Guy Learmonth.

– Words: Cathal Dennehy.