Excavating the religious history of England in Bath Abbey

Renovation efforts to repair the crumbling floors at Bath Abbey, Bath, have given experts the opportunity to dig out the area under the structure, where they have found a wealth of historically relevant artifacts and architecture. The work has brought to life the legendary history of one of England’s most famous cathedrals.

The modern Bath Abbey stands where once one of the greatest medieval cathedrals in England loomed above the landscape. The current iteration of the structure is on top of the remains of the Anglo-Norman cathedral that preceded it, but history does not begin with the Normans, but with the Saxons influenced by the Romans.

Current archeology explains in their excavation report that the site, when it was founded, was home to a 7th-century community of ‘holy virgins’, who may have cared for the property alongside a male religious community – just like practice of the time. However, there are also indications that the male community originated as a natural change, for example if the female order could not supplement their numbers.

In the 8th century, the building became the property of the King of Mercia, and the property was converted into something of a royal country house. At some point in the next 200 years, however, the building was converted back into a church building, because King Edgar chose the Cathedral of Bath for his coronation in 973.

Proof from the 10th century suggests that this era was characterized by a thriving religious community. The finds include expertly crafted masonry designs and an extensive cemetery. Among the graves, excavators found two rare examples of a funeral process that would cover the body or coffin in charcoal.

Wessex archeology | Flickr CC BY-NC 2.0

Senior Osteoarchaeologist Kirsten Egging Dinwiddy explained the process:

“During this period, cleanliness of both the body and the mind were powerful religious interests, so charcoal could have been very well chosen because of its absorbing powers – not necessarily to prevent the corpse from polluting the environment, but also to the ‘clean’ remains to protect against the “unclean” burial ground … “

After the Norman conquest of England, the property was purchased by John of Tours, Bishop of Wells. He transferred the seat of his diocese from Wells to Bath, and then began the immense undertaking to restore the area, an attempt that would include the deconstruction of the church and the construction of the cathedral.

The bishop would not see the cathedral completed because he died in 1022 and construction would not be completed until 1160. Although there is little left of this cathedral in the modern abbey, the current building is designed around the foundation.

The Norman period was characterized by impressive sculptures, many of them saints, but others are suspected of being self-portraits of the masons who made the cathedral.

The cathedral was an important religious site for the rest of the Middle Ages, as evidenced by the constant renovation and beautification. An incredibly rare discovery that Current Archeology called a “once-in-a-lifetime find” of a beautiful, well-preserved tile floor – with artistic motifs of kings and creatures with vibrant colors – suggests that a lot of money was poured into the effort.

Wessex archeology | Flickr CC BY-NC 2.0

The heyday of the Bath Cathedral would last until the 15th century, when King Henry VIII dissolved the monasteries of England. The property came into the hands of a private buyer, but was sold back to the city of Bath in the mid-16th century, when the local government began some repairs, including the addition of a Tudor-style roof.

The roof was changed to Victorian style again in the 1860s, but traces of the Tudor ceiling were discovered by the archaeologists who worked on the site. They have found sufficient evidence to digitally show what the Tudor roof looked like.

Today, experts and volunteers working in Bath Abbey routinely find the intricately carved marble remains of earlier church iterations. These discoveries shed light on the many cultures that inhabited the site in different historical times, as well as some of the methods with which they have constructed the many huge iterations of the church structure.

To bring the community together in the effort, site managers train volunteers in the appropriate archaeological techniques that are needed for excavation and conservation. The entire Bath community is welcome to participate in the educational mission to discover the full history of this important English Christian site.

