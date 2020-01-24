advertisement

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The cheerful and exuberant “Cinderella” of Gioachino Rossaini takes over the Harrison Opera House as part of the 45th anniversary season of the Virginia Opera. Alyssa Martin, who shines as Cinderella, and Joseph Lattanzie who plays Dandini, tell us about the positive message behind the story and how it differs from the traditional ‘Cinderella’ story.

Cinderella of Gioachino Rossini at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk:

January 31 at 8:00 PM

February 2 at 2.30 p.m.

February 4 at 7:30 PM

Presented by

Virginia Opera

vaopera.org | (866) 673-7282

Coast Live wants to take you to the opera! Participate and win tickets to see “Cinderella” here.

