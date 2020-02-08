Former The View co-host Michelle Collins has uncovered how the hit morning show had a sisterhood atmosphere.

The ex-star, 38, weighed just a few days later Abby Huntsman, 33, ended the chat because of its supposedly “toxic environment,” one source said.

Meghan McCainThe 35-year-old denied that she had any hand in her boyfriend Huntsman who left The View, but admitted that they had had a “very small fight”.

Collins told Us Weekly about her colleagues from The View five years ago: “When they rushed me, the harassment was brutal – but I did it.”

At the recent Red Dress Awards for Women’s Day in New York, the comedian added, “I mean, listen, I went to a college of women, Barnard College. And it only makes sense that I ended up at The View. That is basically a Barnard graduate school. I see that very much. And it’s all good energy and everything else. “

Collins moved to The View for season 15 in 2015 Rosie Perez went, but was cut from the talk show a year later.

RadarOnline.com featured the talk show on Collins’ tumultuous year, and Variety announced in 2016, “ABC managers recently decided not to renew their contract.”

A radar source said at the time that Collins hadn’t tested well with viewers.

Collins sparked controversy during her brief stay at The View and at some point excited the nurses across the country.

you and Joy Behar beaten Miss Colorado Kelley Johnson on the show on September 16, 2016 for a monologue about her nursing career during the Miss America pageant.

Collins called it “weird” on the air, then glanced at critics on Twitter who commented on the words, “I mean, it’s a little weird what the nurses’ hidden anger is. I never knew.” she insisted that it meant no harm.

But she was soon ousted from the show.

Collins told us in her new interview that she was fine and said, “I have to be honest with you, like college, you have to keep going at some point.”

Sunny host, with whom The View is currently working Whoopi Goldberg, McCain and Behar said their struggles are always over.

Hostin recently told us: “It just goes away because families work like that, doesn’t it? I mean, I don’t have siblings, but I see it with my children [Gabriel, 17, and Paloma, 15]. They get angry with each other and say then: “Do you want a sandwich?”