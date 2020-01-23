advertisement

Josh Klinghoffer is the last guest at WTF With Marc Maron, where he spoke about his recent farewell to the Red Hot Chili Peppers after the announcement that guitarist John Frusciante would rejoin the band. (Klinghoffer replaced Frusciante in 2009 and played and recorded with RHCP for 10 years.) According to Klinghoffer, the news was “complete shock, but not a surprise,” and he explains that the moment he was told that he was that he was out of the office band he felt a “big wave of love for them and love for everything (he) could do with them.”

Maron and Klinghoffer discuss the history of Klinghoffer with RHCP and work with John Frusciante on his solo records, how their relationship changed when he came to the Peppers, his early life and more. Klinghoffer also confirmed that he and the rest of the band had recorded new material before Frusciante’s return, but it was scrapped. Watch the full episode above.

