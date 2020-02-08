The ex-Pimco chairman, who was involved in the college admissions scandal, was sentenced to an easier sentence for his philanthropic past, a judge said on Friday.

District judge Nathaniel Gorton said he planned to sentence former Pimco CEO Douglas Hodge to a one-year prison term, but chose to “discount” him for his philanthropic efforts, Bloomberg reported. Gorton sentenced Hodge to nine months in prison and ordered him to pay a $ 750,000 fine and 500 hours of community service. It’s still the toughest punishment in the widespread college admissions scandal.

Hodge pleaded guilty to paying $ 850,000 in bribes in October to take four of his children to Georgetown University and the University of Southern California.

“Mr. Hodge, your behavior on this whole dirty matter is horrific and at the same time stunning,” said Gorton, according to USA Today participated in the systematic, ubiquitous bribery of college officials to bring their children to school. “

Hodge’s nine-month sentence was the longest in the college admissions scandal, in which three dozen parents were accused of paying bribes to secure places for their children at elite universities. The prosecutor had applied for a two-year sentence for Hodge.

In a verdict, Hodge lawyers asked the court for leniency on the grounds that Hodge was a “mission-driven” philanthropist who donated “well over” $ 30 million between 2007 and 2018 to more than 100 charities. About 95% of these gifts went to “schools, universities and programs to support children in disadvantaged areas,” the release said.

“Doug is the most generous man I have ever dealt with,” his financial adviser wrote to the court in a letter demonstrating his good character. Hodge has donated an average of nearly 60% of his earnings per year for the past four years of his employment, and after retiring, the lawyers donated 100% of his deferred bonuses.

Hodge and his wife funded a school and orphanage in Cambodia and, according to court records, founded their own international nonprofit, Global Girls G.L.O.W. According to its website, the group has supervised 7,000 girls in 27 countries with mentoring and educational programs. (Global Girls G.L.O.W. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

“Doug understands that this was a privilege crime in which rich students were illegally and illegally admitted to colleges and universities, and will therefore double his efforts to create educational opportunities for underserved children,” the lawyers wrote by Hodge.

According to court records, Hodge was CEO of Pimco for 28 years, from 2014 to 2017 when he retired at the age of 60. In 2014, he reportedly received a $ 45 million bonus.

Hodge’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Federal prosecutors declined to comment.

A total of 20 parents were found guilty of the college admissions scandal and 14 have now been convicted, including actress Felicity Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives”. Another 15 deny the indictment, including Lori Loughlin, the actress of “Full House”, and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

With Associated Press reporting