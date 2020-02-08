Former Olympic swimming supervisor Roland Schoeman said on Saturday that contaminated supplements were responsible for failing a doping test and being suspended for a year.

In a statement, Schoeman claimed that his positive test for metabolites of the substance GW501516 in May 2019 was probably due to contamination in “carefully selected” dietary supplements that he was taking at that time.

The South African said there were no problems with two drug tests that he did before the failed test or two immediately after.

GW501516, also known as Cardarine or Endurobol, is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency in the “Hormones and Metabolic Modulators” category. WADA also warned athletes in 2013 that medical exams would fail and be a toxic health hazard if used as a performance enhancer. It is a black market substance that is classified as a cancer risk.

The world swimming organization FINA announced on Wednesday that it has blocked Schoeman for one year since May last year.

“It is important to note that FINA normally applies an automatic two or four year ban on doping based on the evidence,” said Schoeman in his statement. “I sat in Lausanne with FINA officials for over seven hours and answered all questions. It is proof of FINA’s understanding that it may have been accidental cross-contamination, for which I was only banned for a year. “

Schoeman said when he was informed of the failed test, “there was no more supply of the month left” to look for contaminants.

39-year-old Schoeman said he still wanted to swim at the Tokyo Olympics this year. His ban ends on May 17th. The Olympic Games start in late July.

At the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Schoeman won three medals, including gold in the 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay. He is also a three-time world champion and has broken four individual world records and the 4×100 freestyle world record with the South African team.

“To be honest, I didn’t believe other athletes when they claimed contamination,” said Schoeman. “I now know from painful experience that it is not that easy.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,