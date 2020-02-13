Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik removed former MLA Anup Sai from Odisha State Warehousing Corporation’s chairman on Thursday after the Chhattisgarh police arrested him in connection with a murder case.

Mr. Sai was allegedly involved in the murder of a mother-daughter duo. He was elected MLA of the Brajarajnagar constituency in the Jharsuguda district on the congress ticket three times before switching to the BJD.

The bodies of the woman (32) and her daughter (14) were found in the Raigad district in neighboring Chhattisgharh in 2016. It was alleged that the bodies were deposited there to confuse the investigation process.

According to the Chhattisgarh police, despite several indications, Mr. Sai avoided appearing before the investigation team. A team from Chhattisgarh finally picked him up near his residence on Wednesday.

After a preliminary interrogation, he was officially arrested on Thursday and booked in accordance with sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. The BJD has now excluded him from the party.

