BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The death of a former Mississippi football player whose body was found in a house in Alabama on Tuesday is being investigated as a murder.

Police in Birmingham informed the news channels that 25-year-old De’Runnya Wilson was found unresponsive by a relative on Tuesday night in a house in south Birmingham.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams said Wilson’s death is being investigated as a murder. A cause of death was not released immediately.

Wilson played football for Wenonah High School in Birmingham. From 2013 to 2015, he was a major recipient in the state of Mississippi alongside future Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and ended his career with 22 touchdowns, the second most common touchdown in school history. He left school early to join the NFL draft, but was not called. He later spent time in the Chicago Bears practice group.

The investigation is ongoing.

