Ex-Machina comic adaptation The big machine is led by Oscar Isaac

advertisement

Oscar Isaac is committed to playing a superhero, but not as you might expect. Isaac will play the main role The big machine, The project is located at Legendary Pictures and serves as an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn’s award-winning comic series Ex Machina. In addition to his lead role, Isaac will produce the film with his manager and production partner Jason Spire.

According to a new report, Oscar Isaac has made a deal to play in The big machine, Isaac previously appeared in the Oscar-winning science fiction film Ex Machina, launched by Alex Garland and released in 2015. In this case, Legendary Pictures decided to change the title to The big machineas the superhero Isaac’s name was called in the comics. Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel (Seberg) will write the script. Brian K. Vaughn, whose other credits include Y: The Last Man and Saga, is also on board to produce.

advertisement

At the moment there is no word about whom to address. However, it sounds like the project is at a relatively early stage. Ex Machina tells the story of a civil engineer named Mitchell Hundred, who, after a strange accident, becomes America’s first superhero and gives him the opportunity to communicate with machines. After September 11, Mitchell withdraws from the fight against crime and becomes Mayor of New York City. The comics focus a lot more on politics than superhero antics. We shouldn’t expect the typical superhero fare with this, as this will likely be a different view of the genre.

Ex Machina was released in 2004 by the DC Comics print Wildstorm. The series ran over 50 issues and received great praise. It received an Eisner Award. This will not be Oscar Isaac’s first foray into the comic film world. The 40-year-old actor also played as the main villain in X-Men: Apocalypse. In the past decade, Isaac has become one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood. Some of his other credits include Inside Llewyn Davis, Annihilation, A Most Violent Year and Poe Dameron Disney’s recent Star Wars trilogy.

Most recently, Oscar Isaac was seen repeating his role as Poe in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He also voiced Gomez in the Addams family. This year, he will also be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s top-class adaptation of Dune, which will be released in December. Next up is Isaac The Card Counter, written by Paul Schrader, the first reformed director. The big machine has not yet set a release date. We will keep you posted as more details about the project are announced. This message comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.

Topics: The big machine

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has an incredibly fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.

advertisement