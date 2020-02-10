Sheikh Ra’ad Salah, the former head of the northern section of the Israeli Islamic Movement, was sentenced on Monday for inciting terrorism and supporting illegal organizations.

Salah was sentenced to 28 months in prison and 12 months’ probation. The Haifa Magistrate’s Court counted the eleven months he was detained as part of his sentence; In practice, he will remain in prison for 17 months.

His lawyers said they could appeal the court’s decision.

MK Yousef Jabareen’s joint list criticized the decision and wrote on Twitter that “in a country where the prime minister, high-ranking ministers and important religious figures are inciting the Arab public and their leaders from morning to night”, Salah’s sentence is another persecution Israel’s Arabs. He also called it a “dangerous erosion of freedom of expression” against an Arab leader “and a delegitimization of political and religious action”.

Muhammad Baraka, chairman of the Higher Arab Monitoring Committee in Israel, said the court’s decision was “an attempt to tame the Arabic language and we will never adopt the spoken language of Zionism.” He also linked the case to the case of the Arab Joint List MK Heba Yazbak, which was present at the conviction.

Yisrael Beiteinu’s chairman, Avigdor Lieberman, said on Twitter that “justice was done in Ra’ad Salah’s case,” but said Yazbak a day after the Supreme Court ruled that she was not prevented from voting in Israel’s March 2 social media post, in which members of the Central Election Committee claimed they supported a terrorist.

In her case, Lieberman said: “It is a shame that justice is not served. I suggest Yazbak, who came to support him [Salah], to stay with him during his time in prison.”

Salah was arrested in 2017 after the police claimed he had praised a terrorist attack on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem this summer and called for violence at the funeral of three assassins from the Arab city of Umm al-Fahm in Israel. Two border guards were killed and another wounded in the incident at the entrance to the Temple Mount.

In November, he was convicted of instigating terrorism in Haifa District Court, where he was accompanied by dozens of followers.

Ra’ad Salah surrounded by supporters in court, Haifa, November 24, 2019 Amir Levy

While the judge of Haifa Magistrate Shlomo Benjo accepted the sheikh’s argument that some of his utterances at the funeral had been misinterpreted, the judge ruled that the translation errors did not change the general meaning of his comments.

“Despite attempts to add a religious character to the accused’s statements, the conclusion is that the accused has expressed praise, sympathy and support for the attacks,” said the judge when he pronounced his judgment. Freedom of expression does not mean that a person can say what he wants. There are primarily limits to state security, ”added the judge.

Salah had been given a suspended sentence on the basis of an earlier sentence, which made him more likely to be in prison.

According to the indictment, Salah praised the attackers of the Temple Mount at their funeral and said, “In these moments [we have to stand together] as a house, as a family. We say goodbye to our martyrs … and express the wish that they join the prophets, the righteous and the martyrs. In these moments, may we pray that God will increase their value in the heavens in paradise. ”

On various occasions, Salah has reportedly called on Facebook to commit acts of terrorism and other acts of violence. A video was given as an example, in which he can be seen in the Israeli-Arab city of Baka al-Garbiyeh. He referred to the controversial Jewish religious book Torat Hamelech, which allowed the murder of Palestinian children.

He partially said to the children in the audience: “We would like to go to prison for you. We are happy to carry out attacks and threats for you. We would like to die for you as a martyr. ”

In July 2017, Salah reportedly delivered a Friday sermon to Umm al-Fahm to hundreds of people in which he praised two banned Islamic organizations, the Murabitat and the Murabitun, praising the weapons of the Israeli occupation and not being afraid of being beaten, injured, or arrested. ”

The northern branch of the Islamic Movement was declared illegal in November 2015. Salah headed the branch from 2006 until it was banned.