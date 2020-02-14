The third season of Netflix‘S “Castlevania.“ A dark medieval fantasy based on the classic Konami video game 5. Marchand the official trailer has arrived today.

“Dracula is dead on my hand,” begins the trailer …

Netflix teases that season three has “more puzzles, murder, chaos, and vampires than ever” at home.

“Castlevania” follows Trevor (Richard Armitage), the last surviving member of the embarrassed Belmont clan trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction through Dracula (Graham McTavish). But Trevor is no longer alone, and now he and his outsiders are trying to find a way to save humanity from extinction through Dracula and his advice.

Consider this our bloody Valentine’s Day for you, Castlevania is back for Season 3 on March 5th! pic.twitter.com/2F13YIykFn

– NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 14, 2020