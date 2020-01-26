advertisement

The biggest night of music is almost here! The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Some of the biggest names in the industry will be present.

As you prepare to see artists of all genres on the red carpet on Sunday – and inspire you with their fashions – Us Weekly puts together everything you need to know before the show starts.

Country singers to rap artists will come across LA in a few days, but until then we’ll keep you up to date on all Grammys.

From the unveiling of the host for the evening to the handover of the 411 to the person who walks the stage all night. If you stick to us, you will have a seat in the front row for the entire promotion.

Alicia Keys at the press conference for the 62nd Grammy Awards nominations on November 20, 2019 in New York City. Jeremy Smith / imageSPACE / Shutterstock

What’s the time?

The award ceremony, filled with music, begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Who is hosting?

Alicia Keys returns to the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row, making her the third woman to host the show more than once. After Keys, 38, 2019 was the MC of the show, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to do it again, but she finally signed up. “At first, I thought last year was a one-off, but when the opportunity came, there was no question that we could return as hosts,” Keys said in a statement in November 2019 about Billboard. “The past year was a great experience for me. I not only felt the love in the room, but also confirmed the love from all over the world and the healing and uniting power of music. “

Who presents?

Bebe Rexha. Dua Lipa and Keith urban are some of the singers who will be awarded the biggest night awards this year. actor Billy Porter and late night talk show host Trevor Noah are also on the list of moderators for the Show 2020. If that’s not enough star power, both Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne will be present to present together.

Who is nominated?

Lizzo got most nominations this year with eight nods, including “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year” (“Truth Hurts”), “Album of the Year” (Cuz I Love You) and “Best New Artist” , Collaborators of new artists, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are nominated for six categories each. Experienced singers Ariana Grande. Barbra Streisand. Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift (who announced on Friday January 23 that she will not be at the show) are ready for Grammys again this year.

Who’s performing?

The greatest night in music would not be complete without killer appearances by some of the greatest acts of 2019. The Jonas brothers, Grande, Camila cabello and Demi Lovato are all ready to step onto the stage of the Grammys. Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, will also appear separately. Run DMC. will spice up the award stage sometime during the evening, as it will be Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlilethat come together in a duet that cannot be missed.

Visit the 2020 Grammy Awards live on Sunday, January 26th, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

