Everything you need to know about Voting Grammy Awards

advertisement

Ever wondered how nominees and winners are selected at the Grammy Awards? Fortunately for our readers, The Boot has some information about how the voting process works, both to determine the nominees of the year and to crown the winners of each year.

We have consulted the official Grammy Awards voting rules of the Recording Academy to explain how nominees and winners are determined for the annual Grammy Awards. Read on for a quick primer.

Who makes the Recording Academy?

Members of the Recording Academy are classified as voting, professional or student members. In short, members entitled to vote are artists, producers, musicians – those who are firsthand involved in making music; professional members are professionals in the music industry, while student members study to be involved in the music industry. The official website of the Recording Academy explains each distinction in more detail.

advertisement

Who can vote for the Grammy Awards?

Only voting members of the Recording Academy are eligible for the Grammy Awards. This means that Grammy winners are determined by colleagues from artists, musicians, songwriters and producers.

Who is eligible to win at the Grammy Awards?

Nominees in each of the 84 Grammy Awards categories do not have to be Recording Academy members themselves; however, their work must be submitted by a member of the Recording Academy or a registered media company.

Eligibility is determined on the basis of the period from October 1 of the previous year to August 31 of the current year; in other words, for the 2020 Grammy Awards, voters should consider doing work in the period from October 1, 2018-Aug. 31, 2019. More technically, according to the Recording Academy, “recordings must be released commercially in general distribution in the United States, ie sales by label to a branch or authorized independent distributor, via the Internet or mail order / retail for a national marketed product. Withdrawals must be available for sale from any date within the eligibility period up to at least the date of the voting date of the current year (final vote). “

How does the Grammy Awards voting process work?

The Grammy Awards include 84 categories within 30 fields. Every field (general, classical, pop, country, etc.) has a number of categories; For example, the general field contains the all-genre Record of the Year, the song of the year, the album of the year and the best new artist, while the country field includes Best Country Album, Best Country Song and more.

Members of the Recording Academy and registered media companies are invited to submit ‘submissions’, i.e. recordings submitted for consideration for the Grammy Awards. More than 350 experts in various fields help determine whether each entry is eligible and those who meet the entry requirements are then voted on by voting members of the Recording Academy.

Members can only vote in their area of ​​expertise during the first round (the one that determines the nominees); they can vote in up to 15 genre categories of the Grammy Awards, as well as in the four general field categories for all genres. Some categories are also examined by national nomination assessment committees and / or craft committees. Those results determine the Grammy Awards nominees.

In the final voting round, the Recording Academy members can vote again in up to 15 genre categories of the Grammy Awards, as well as in the four general field categories for all genres.

Grammy Awards ballots are presented by Deloitte, an independent accounting firm, and the results are not known until the night of the Grammy Awards. Deloitte delivers the name of each winner in a sealed envelope that is not opened until the ceremony.

If you want to know more, the Recording Academy has compiled an infographic explaining the voting process of the Grammy Awards.

In anticipation of the 2020 Grammy Awards, Deborah Dugan, CEO of Recording Academy, expelled in a complaint to the EEOC that Grammys nominations for board and committee of Recording Academy “as an opportunity to bring artists to whom they have relationships”, including before to ensure that certain numbers are nominated for prizes so that they can be performed during the ceremony. She also reported that board members will consider potential nominees, despite not receiving enough votes from Academy members. At the time of publication, no formal answer was given to her allegations.

What is the difference between the record of the year and the song of the year?

First, the album in this case is not the same as the album; On the contrary, Record of the Year and Song of the Year are both song related. In the words of the Recording Academy: the Record of the Year category “recognizes the performance of the artist and the total contributions of the producer (s), recording engineer (s) and / or mixer (s) if different from the artist.” The Song of the Year category “recognizes the songwriter (s).”

For national fans it can be useful to compare Record of the Year with the CMA Awards ‘Single of the Year and Song of the Year with the CMA Awards’ Song of the Year. This differentiation is also the reason why Grammy Awards categories include Best Country Song for songwriters, as well as Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Duo / Group Performance for artists and producers, etc.

How can I find the winners of the Grammy Awards?

The 2020 Grammy Awards are scheduled for January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The broadcast part of the ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 PM ET, while a premiere will take place earlier in the day and be available to stream online as it happens.

Country artists with the most Grammy Awards wins

.

advertisement