The Texas State Department of Health Services identified part of Houston’s Fifth Ward as a cancer cluster in 2019 and found between 2000 and 2016 higher than expected rates of different forms of cancer in 10 censuses near the Englewood Rail Yard.

Everything you need to know about the cancer cluster in Fifth Ward in Houston

State authorities have identified a small part of Houston’s fifth district as a cancer cluster, an indication found where creosote has been used by Union Pacific since 1997.

Creosote is a chemical used for the treatment of wooden track tires that were produced by the company in a nearby garden. The chemical has since penetrated the ground and has contaminated groundwater, authorities discovered.

Since the discovery, various figures – including congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and advocate Erin Brockovich – have started fighting for the community.

Erin Douglas contributed to this story.

