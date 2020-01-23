Everything you need to know about the 2020 Grammy Awards

advertisement

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards take place on January 26, 2020. The annual award ceremony is a celebration of everything that has to do with music, and that also includes numerous country, Americana, folk and root categories.

Do you want to know what’s going on with the 2020 Grammy Awards? To know where, when and how it is all, as well as information about which of your favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists will perform and / or nominated for prizes, read on.

When and where are the 2020 Grammy Awards?

The 2020 Grammy Awards are broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 26. The live broadcast ceremony is preceded by the Premiere Ceremony, which is streamed online.

Do you remember when Nashville organized the Grammy Awards?

Where can I view the 2020 Grammy Awards, the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony and the 2020 Grammy Awards Red Carpet?

The 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony broadcast on television is broadcast live on CBS at 8:00 PM ET. The premiere ceremony prior to the broadcast will meanwhile be available to stream online via Grammy.com and CBS.com from 15:30 ET.

Red carpet coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards will also be available on Grammy.com and on CBS. The fun starts early in the afternoon to make time for all the festivities.

Who organizes the 2020 Grammy Awards and the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony?

Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys organizes the Grammy Awards in 2020; she also organized the event in 2019. The 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony is now being organized by Imogen Heap.

Who is nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards?

Nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced on November 20. Click here for the complete list!

Meet the 2020 Grammy Awards Country + Americana General Field Nominees

Who will win at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

We will just have to wait! However, we know that John Prine will receive one of the Lifetime Achievement Awards 2020 from the Recording Academy in April.

In anticipation of the 2020 Grammy Awards, The Boot wants to know the winners’ predictions from our readers. We will also share the predictions of our employees as the show gets closer.

How does Grammy Awards vote work?

The members of the Recording Academy who are entitled to vote determine the Grammy Awards nominees and winners each year by means of a voting procedure with two votes. Click here for The Boot’s primer on Grammy Awards vote.

Who plays at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

A handful of country and Americana-oriented performances will mark the 2020 Grammy Awards festivities. Performers at the award ceremony include:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who will perform their duet “Nobody But You”.

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile, who also perform together;

Bonnie Raitt, who will honor the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Prine;

Lil Nas X, working with previous “Old Town Road” employees Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo, and K-pop megastars BTS, for a once-in-a-lifetime moment; and

Americana Music Association 2019 Emerging Act of the Year of the War and Treaty, which will be part of a performance of “I Sing the Body Electric” by Fame, with Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend and more.

In the meantime I will perform with Yola and Yola during the premiere ceremony.

Grammy Awards artists outside the country are Lizzo, Aerosmith with Run-D.M.C. and more.

Blake Shelton is REALLY excited to sing with Gwen Stefani at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Who presents the 2020 Grammy Awards?

The list of presenters for the 2020 Grammy Awards includes a who-who of country artists. International superstars Shania Twain and Keith Urban head a list that also includes the generations of Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker.

Non-national 2020 Grammy Awards presenters are comedians Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, employee Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line.

Who will attend the 2020 Grammy Awards?

The Grammy Awards are always full of the who’s who of music. Expect to see the nominees and artists, of course, but you never know who is coming!

What’s going on with the drama going on at the Recording Academy?

Deborah Dugan, the CEO of the Recording Academy, was terminated on January 16 with “administrative leave” for allegations of misconduct. However, a few days later she filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, who reported being sexually harassed during her term of office at the Academy and listing a number of important issues within the organization, including discrimination and favoritism within the Grammy Awards. process.

In her EEOC complaint, Dugan claims that the Recording Academy board uses Grammy nominations “as an opportunity to help artists with whom they have relationships,” including ensuring that certain songs are nominated for prizes so that they can be performed during the ceremony. She also reports that board members will consider potential nominees, despite not receiving enough votes from Academy members.

“Our loyalty will always be to the 21,000 members of the recording industry,” the Recording Academy says in a statement. “We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen from them by the actions of Mrs. Dugan and we are trying to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.”

Although both parties continue to shoot at each other, no action has been taken in connection with Dugan’s claims about voting fraud at Grammy Awards.

Country artists with the most Grammy Awards wins

