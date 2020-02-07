Advertisement

WASHINGTON – About 300 other Americans evacuating the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China have been in the U.S. since Friday.

The first flight landed early Friday at Travis Air Force Base – between San Francisco and Sacramento, California – a CNN base official said. A second flight to the United States later landed at Vancouver International Airport, said facility management spokesman Brock Penner.

The final destinations of the flights are Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, the US North Department of Defense announced. Anyone on the flights is subject to a 14-day quarantine.

On Friday, some passengers on a cruise ship docked near New York will be screened for coronavirus, an official from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The fast-moving corona virus emerged two months ago in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Since then, it has killed 638 people, mostly in China, and captured residents at home and paralyzed the world’s second largest economy.

Outside of mainland China, it has traveled across continents and infected over 31,000 people in more than 25 countries and territories. There are at least 12 confirmed cases in the United States.

Here are other key developments this week:

The outbreak just keeps growing

This week, the number of cases reported during the outbreak doubled worldwide.

At the end of last week, there were 14,549 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 305 deaths worldwide. The United States had eight cases.

The United States will probably no longer charter flights from Wuhan

When the numbers explode, the United States was working to get the Americans out of China.

Approximately 300 people will arrive in Wuhan on Friday in the United States. These could be the last two flights chartered by the State Department.

The flight, which landed at Travis Air Force Base on Friday morning, is expected to go to Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas, before reaching Omaha. The other flight finally goes to San Diego.

The State Department does not expect to charter planes after this week, an official said.

In Canada, a flight with 176 passengers landed at Vancouver International Airport late Thursday, an airport official said.

All passengers are quarantined

The health of passengers traveling to the United States is repeatedly monitored and checked on their flights. After disembarkation, they are subjected to a 14-day quarantine, according to the U.S. North Command, part of the Department of Defense.

Those who show symptoms on arrival or during quarantine are taken to local hospitals for isolation and treatment.

Evacuations from Wuhan Americans began last month on a flight that landed nearly 200 Americans at March Air Reserve Base in Southern California. These passengers were quarantined.

On Wednesday, two more flights from Wuhan to California arrived with a total of 350 passengers. They were brought to Travis Air Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. They were also quarantined.

The quarantine applies to regular flights from China

The federal quarantine order also applies to Americans who arrive on regular passenger flights.

U.S. citizens returning from China on commercial flights will be redirected to one of the eleven airports that can perform additional checkups. These passengers can be quarantined in accordance with the new federal regulations that came into effect on Sunday.

The 11 designated commercial airports are located in: New York (John F. Kennedy), Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago (O’Hare), Atlanta, Honolulu, Dallas, Detroit, Newark and Washington (Dulles).

The Pentagon announced that 11 additional military sites have been approved for quarantine if health officials believe there are concerns about the coronavirus. The additional military accommodations are located near the 11 airports that accept flights.

The outbreak is not just on land

Passengers are not only trapped at home and in military bases.

More than 7,300 people are quarantined on two cruise ships in Hong Kong and Japan because they were accidentally exposed to the corona virus by infected passengers.

At least 61 people from all over the world tested positive for coronavirus on the cruise ship docked in Japan, including 11 Americans.

